Tom Brady: Drew Brees and I are still plugging and having fun

Getty Images

One of the storylines in both of this weekend’s conference title games is the age difference between the quarterbacks, although Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rejected the notion that Sunday’s game could represent a passing of the torch from Tom Brady to him.

The Patriots quarterback wasn’t asked the same question at a Friday press conference, but he was asked about joining Drew Brees on the seasoned side of the fence and his answer suggests he doesn’t see it as a transition to Mahomes and Jared Goff either.

“Well, I was that age at one point, too. I mean, I remember pretty well — it’s a little while ago, but I still remember it — my first playoffs and having the experience to go to the AFC Championship game. It was different. I flew to Pittsburgh to do a press conference with Lawyer Milloy on Friday and waited for the team to come on Saturday. It was a little bit different. But, it goes fast and I’m sure it will go fast for them and their young career. Jared and Patrick have had great seasons, great offenses. And we’re still here plugging around, me and Drew, doing our thing, having a lot of fun doing it.”

If the two pluggers are able to pull it out on Sunday, it would be the first time that two quarterbacks over 40 start in the Super Bowl but the age of the quarterbacks will be a storyline in Atlanta regardless of this weekend’s results.