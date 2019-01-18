Tom Brady gets called on claim that Pats are being disrespected

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
The Patriots have crafted a narrative that the perennial AFC power has faced doubt and disrespect during the 2018 postseason.

“You know, everyone thinks we suck,” Brady said after the Pats thrashed the Chargers. “You know, can’t win any games. So we’ll see. It’ll be fun.”

During a Friday media availability, a reporter called Brady on his contention that no one believes in the Patriots, asking whether there’s a “genuine feeling of disrespect” within the locker room.

“I mean, we’re going against a team that’s the No. 1 seed in the league,” Brady replied. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people that are thinking they’re going to win. Everyone can have their own opinion. We certainly have an opinion, and we’ve got to go out there and execute our best in order to accomplish that.

“So, it’s going to be a tough game. I mean, we’re not certainly expecting to go 15 minutes into the game and think that it’s over. It’s going to go down to the end. They’ve got a great team. Like I said, we feel like we have a team that can compete well against anybody. We’re going to need to play really well, and that’s what makes for a championship game. Hopefully, we can have our best one of the year.”

Brady’s remarks come at a time when the New England and Kansas City fan bases are arguing incessantly over which team is actually the underdog. The betting line favors the Chiefs by three, which means (given that home-field advantage has a three-point value) that the game would be viewed as a toss-up at a neutral site.

Still, New England rarely finds itself getting points. Coupled with the sense that emerged in December that the window has finally slammed shut on the only post-salary cap dynasty, it’s easy for the Patriots to persuade themselves that the world views them differently than it recently did.

And if that helps get the coaches and players better motivated to do everything they need to do to win on Sunday, so be it.

28 responses to “Tom Brady gets called on claim that Pats are being disrespected

  3. You do what you have to in order to motivate yourself but it’s pretty ridiculous that they go to the Super Bowl basically every year yet somehow STILL feel like they’re being disrespected.

  9. 2ruefan says:
    False narrative. Even the Chiefs are giving them respect.

    During the season there was a lot of doubt and disrespect piled on the Patriots. How many stories on this website during the season were about Brady showing his age, Brady being a liability, and Gronk no longer producing… etc. Read those comments and you will see a lot of people calling the end of the Pats Dynasty… even though the team was the #2 seed at the time.

  10. And then that other clown Edelman is printing and selling shirts that say “bet against us” then they wonder why everybody outside New England hates this team so much.

  11. “Everyone thinks we suck.” That’s hysterical. Have to give Brady credit for reaching to whip up Pats’ players for Sunday’s game. The last time anyone thought New England sucked was in 2000, Belichick’s first season, when they finished 5-11. The next year they won the Super Bowl. No one underestimates this team.

  12. per OddsShark of each team winning the Super Bowl on Dec 30th:

    Saints +250
    Rams +450
    Chiefs +550
    Patriots +650

    Since then, Patriots have moved slightly ahead of Rams, but far behind Saints and Chiefs.

  13. I don’t think Toms remarks have anything to do with the Chiefs or any other NFL team for that matter. I think Bradys comments are instead about how the Patriots have been covered nationally for the past several years by the media and TV “personalities”

    It’s been hip to predict the demise of the Patriots and Tom Brady since about 2004 or 2005. That hip prediction is about to become teenager.

  14. This guy never stops crying.

    _________________________________

    Bet you’d take him on your team, whether you’re willing to admit it or not.

  15. It’s been four years since the Patriots were an underdog in ANY game. This year Tom Brady isn’t playing at an MVP level, they barely get a first round bye, have their worst record in 9 years when they lost in the wild card round, along with a few horribly played games throughout the year, and a complete collapse at the end of one game- the media and fan doubt is far stronger this year than any other year, and honestly with solid reason.

    Especially when there’s a new darling in Mahomes and the Chiefs, the media and fan narrative has been far more against the Patriots than usual. Sure, they don’t “suck”, only trolls say that. Even if they’re barely underdogs, why not embrace it? They’ve heard all the talk about the torch being passed to the new goat, that the chiefs were destined all year.

    I know it might seem hard to understand calling yourself an underdog when you’re a constant contender, but it’s all relative. Like most fans I see it as a relative toss up of a game. But why not try to use the underdog factor as an edge if it’s available? The Patriots have seemed to have solid success when it comes to using bulletin board material or outside motivations before.

  16. Pats dynasty gets questioned every year. Last year it was the Wickersham article and the questions around the Jimmy G trade, this year it was Brady’s numbers are down, Gronk doesn’t look right, will he retire? , 11-5 is their worst record in like 9 years…etc Media has to talk about something I guess but it truly doesn’t matter. They made it this far and they better show up Sunday or they go home.

  17. “I mean, we’re going against a team that’s the No. 1 seed in the league,”

    AND YOU’RE THE NUMBER 2!

    It’s not like you’re the sixth seed struggling to get into the playoffs! Honestly this version of the Patriots has to be the most infuriating. You were in the Superbowl last year, you won it two years ago, this is your 13th AFC championship game personally and the 7th in a row.

    NOBODY IS DOUBTING YOU

  18. If they need to invent a narrative to help them emotionally ….then it’s whatever works, it’s a typical motivator that’s worked in the past…so what.

  19. “The betting line favors the Chiefs by three, which means (given that home-field advantage has a three-point value) that the game would be viewed as a toss-up at a neutral site.”

    But since the game is at Kansas City, that means the Chiefs are favored. By the point spread, the Patriots are the underdog. But nobody literally views the Patriots as an underdog, and so their claim is BS.

  21. Seems like the Patriots are worried and know that the Chiefs are very formidable. So much so that Brady is peddling this crazy narrative that no one respects them. Everytime I turn on the TV somebody tells me how Great Brady and Bellichek are and that Andy Reid has trouble in big games…

  23. dickshotdogs says:
    January 18, 2019 at 4:21 pm
    —————————————–

    I definitely would not want him on my team unless Belichik is coming with him.

  24. Let’s be honest, you talking heads in the media have been highlighting their shortcomings all season. Now that they whipped the Chargers, you’re all climbing over each other to backtrack on that, and put the blame back on the Patriots. Just man up and admit it. I don’t mind. There were some good reasons to highlight that stuff. But beating LA at home isn’t enough. I need to see a nice road win this weekend to be sure that what I saw last weekend is real. It’s not that they shouldn’t be considered underdogs. KC has it all in their favor to win the game, but the Patriots can win it too. What Brady is talking about is how he feels about all of the negative conjecture tossed their way much of the season, especially late. Having said that….

    Go You New England Patriots!!! Everything We Got!!! Let’s Gooooo!!!!!

  28. Brady playing the victim card. Now I’ve heard it all. At least he didn’t throw a hissy fit about it.

