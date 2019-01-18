Which non-quarterbacks will have the biggest impact this weekend?

Getty Images

Like many other weekdays, Friday’s PFT Live featured a draft. Unlike many other days, Friday’s PFT Live broke out a three-man weave, with Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat joining Chris Simms and yours truly to select the most important non-quarterbacks (or, as Simms said at least once, the most non-important quarterbacks) for championship weekend.

Big Cat won, for one important reason. He took the draft process to the next level, coming up with outside-the-box concepts and titles and potentially revolutionizing the manner in which we conduct these drafts.

For now, have a look (Big Cat wore his new jacket) and a listen to the latest PFT Live draft. And chime in with your thoughts as to who won the draft, and as to whether we missed anyone.