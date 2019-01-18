WR coach Zach Azzanni announces he’s staying with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos hired Vic Fangio as their new head coach and they’ve been busy adding new assistants this week, but the coaching staff will have some carryover from the Vance Joseph era.

Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni announced on Twitter that he will be staying in Denver to work with Fangio. Azzanni joined the Broncos last January and was the Bears’ wide receivers coach in 2017, so he has worked with Fangio in the past as well. The Bears job was Azzanni’s first in the NFL after nearly two decades as a college coach.

In addition to keeping Azzanni, there are multiple reports that the Broncos will hold onto running backs coach Curtis Modkins. Modkins joined Azzanni in making the move from Chicago to Denver last season and helped Phillip Lindsay go from being an undrafted free agent to a Pro Bowler.

Modkins has served as an offensive coordinator for the 49ers and Bills over the course of his 10-plus seasons in the NFL.