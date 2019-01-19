Cameron Brate undergoes hip surgery

Getty Images

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate will spend the next few months rehabbing after undergoing hip surgery, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Brate played most of the season with a torn labrum in his hip. The arthroscopic surgery included the removal of bone fragments.

He could begin working his way back during organized team activities with hopes of his return for the minicamp in June.

Brate caught 30 passes for 289 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

Before the Bucs fired him, coach Dirk Koetter said Brate played hurt “the whole year.” Koetter, though, didn’t specify the injury.

“He hasn’t been healthy from day one,” Koetter said. “He’s done an unbelievable job of fighting through it. He’s another guy that if you knew the amount of rehab Cam does on a weekly basis just to be able to play, it’s pretty remarkable that he’s out there playing at all.”