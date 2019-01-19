Cardinals hire Tom Clements as primary offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Cardinals have hired Tom Clements, though the veteran coach will not have the title of offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Clements will serve as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will call the plays, with Clements as his primary offensive assistant, working directly with quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Cardinals cast a wide net in their search, interviewing several candidates, including Ben McAdoo, Jim Bob Cooter and Hue Jackson.

Clements, 65, returns to the NFL after two seasons out of a job. He has not coached since the Packers fired him after the 2016 season.

Clements coached in Green Bay for 11 seasons. He was the Bills offensive coordinator in 2004-05 and also has spent time in New Orleans, Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals hired Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator, James Saxon as running backs coach, Marcus Robertson as defensive backs coach and Sean Kugler as offensive line coach.