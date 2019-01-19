Denico Autry fined for his conspicuous pelvic thrust

Getty Images

The Colts lost to the Chiefs last Saturday. Along the way, Colts linebacker Denico Autry lost more than $13,000.

The NFL has confirmed that Autry was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to a sack celebration that took the term a little too literally.

Autry thrust his pelvis after taking down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and referee John Hussey happened to be standing right in front of Autry.

Although the NFL has loosened considerably the restrictions regarding in-game celebrations, pelvic thrusts continue to be a no-no, no matter how many pumps were involved.