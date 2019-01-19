Eagles pay Nick Foles the $1 million he missed in playing time

AP

The Eagles are doing right by Nick Foles. For now.

Foles barely missed a $1 million payment for participating in 33 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during the 2018 regular season. According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Eagles have paid Foles the extra $1 million in the form of a signing bonus.

None of this apparently changes the looming ping-pong game that could result in the Eagles taking an aggressive approach to Foles’ potential trip to the open market. It starts with the Eagles potentially exercising a $20 million option for 2019. It continues with Foles paying $2 million to buy out of the option. It concludes with the Eagles potentially applying the franchise tag to Foles for 2019, presumably with an eye toward trading him.

So maybe the extra $1 million, which as a practical matter cuts his buyout from $2 million to $1 million, is the pillow, with the punch to come when the Eagles take full advantage of their right to keep Foles from cashing in as a free agent. Thus, before praising the Eagles for taking care of Foles, let’s wait and see whether they play hardball with him at a time when he arguably has earned the ability to walk away unfettered.