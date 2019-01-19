Eagles pay Nick Foles the $1 million he missed in playing time

January 19, 2019
The Eagles are doing right by Nick Foles. For now.

Foles barely missed a $1 million payment for participating in 33 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during the 2018 regular season. According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Eagles have paid Foles the extra $1 million in the form of a signing bonus.

None of this apparently changes the looming ping-pong game that could result in the Eagles taking an aggressive approach to Foles’ potential trip to the open market. It starts with the Eagles potentially exercising a $20 million option for 2019. It continues with Foles paying $2 million to buy out of the option. It concludes with the Eagles potentially applying the franchise tag to Foles for 2019, presumably with an eye toward trading him.

So maybe the extra $1 million, which as a practical matter cuts his buyout from $2 million to $1 million, is the pillow, with the punch to come when the Eagles take full advantage of their right to keep Foles from cashing in as a free agent. Thus, before praising the Eagles for taking care of Foles, let’s wait and see whether they play hardball with him at a time when he arguably has earned the ability to walk away unfettered.

4 responses to “Eagles pay Nick Foles the $1 million he missed in playing time

  1. The million payment is a sign that they intend to keep him for the extra 20 mill option and carry the two QBs into next season. That is; unless another team make them a great offering for him or even better offer for Wentz.

  2. It makes no sense to squeeze him. 52 other guys are watching. He did far more than what was expected of him, so they did the business smart thing.

    On the 20M 1 year contract, if I were Foles, I’d let them exercise it and trade him. If he doesn’t like the team, he can buy out then. So the obvious thing is to have the Eagles ask him who he wants to be traded to.

    Pissing matches are not smart business. For anyone. Cousins did it and his reputation is in tatters. People still complain about Brees squeezing the team. If Foles exits with class he will make a ton in endorsements, maybe not 8M but …

  3. That is nice of the Eagles. Honestly, if I’m the GM, I see how much people will give me for Wentz or Foles and then take the better deal.

    If some sucker wants to pay 3 first rounders (John Gruden) for Wentz, do it! Is Wentz a better player than Foles? Yes. Are the Eagles a better team with Foles? Also Yes.

    Can’t really go wrong either way and I’m sure most teams envy the Eagles position.

  4. The Eagles, (except when Chip Kelly stupidly traded him), have always done right when it comes to Nick Foles. They drafted him, (Doug Pederson was the only NFL QB coach to visit him in Tucson in 2012), and they genuinely love Nick Foles. If we didn’t have an even better talent on the roster they would gladly start him.

