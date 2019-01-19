It’s Saturday, so catch up on PFT Live, #PFTPM

PFTPM

Championship week resulted in plenty of hours of audio content from this specific media outlet, with PFT Live churning out 15 hours and #PFTPM adding another four.

If you missed, any, some, or all of it, here’s your chance to catch up.

And it’s easy. Just go to anywhere podcasts are available, and download PFT Live and/or #PFTPM. While you’re at it, subscribe to either or both podcasts. While you’re at it, review and rate either or both podcasts.

The week that was included four PFT Live shows with Chris Simms, one with Dan Katz a/k/a Big Cat, one with Peter King a/k/a Peter King, and #PFTPM interviews of Jets coach Adam Gase, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Rams running back C.J. Anderson, Seahawks running back Chris Carson, and Lions receiver Kenny Golladay.

There’s another reason to subscribe now. A storm of Super Bowl-week interviews is coming soon, from our far-for-professional-than-we-deserve set in Atlanta.