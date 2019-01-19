Jaguars re-sign Jarrod Wilson

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced Saturday they re-signed safety Jarrod Wilson. Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent in March.

The team originally signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and he has appeared in 47 games with two starts during his three-year career with the Jaguars.

Wilson’s career totals on defense include 21 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble, while the special teams ace has also added 16 career special teams tackles.

The Jaguars could have a bigger role in mind for Wilson next season depending on what they decide about the future of free safety Tashaun Gipson. Jacksonville could save $7.45 million by cutting Gipson, via Phillip Heilman of First Coast News.