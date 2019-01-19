Marcus Peters fined for unnecessary roughness

AP

Marcus Peters and Amari Cooper exchanged words and shoves during last Saturday’s divisional round game. That continued after the game, too.

But only one of them was penalized and only one of them was fined.

The NFL docked the Rams cornerback $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

Peters drew a 15-yard penalty for shoving the Cowboys receiver after a fourth-down run by Ezekiel Elliott. The two went two more rounds after the game.

The back judge broke up the first postgame shoving match which happened as time expired. The players reengaged, though, and Rams cornerback Aqib Talib, Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam and Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford were among those playing peacemaker.

Peters later said he “choked [Cooper] out.” It should make for a must-see rematch next season, although Peters has a must-see rematch this week against New Orleans in what he has called “Gumbo Week.”