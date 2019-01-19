Marshawn Lynch says he’ll play in 2019 “if it works out”

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch will be a free agent in two months, meaning he doesn’t have a team. The place he wants to play, his hometown of Oakland, might not have a team, either. But that doesn’t mean Lynch is sure to retire.

Lynch said on Real Time with Bill Maher that he’s open to playing in 2019, under the right circumstances.

“If it works out that way then I will,” Lynch said.

The 32-year-old Lynch played well enough before getting hurt in 2018 that he’s likely to have some offers if he wants to play again. But Lynch previously said he only wanted to play in Oakland, and that opportunity may not be available. So it remains to be seen whether it will work out, or whether Beast Mode has played his last NFL game.