Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to know what position he’ll play

Getty Images

The Dolphins used rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick at three different positions in 2018. He’d like to narrow that to one in 2019, and he’d like to know fairly soon which one it will be.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick said late in the 2018 season that he’d like to have an answer by January or February. And Fitzpatrick has a practical reason for knowing the answer.

“I lost 10 pounds playing cornerback because I moved faster, chasing guys around,” Fitzpatrick told Jackson. “If I’m playing safety, maybe eight to 10 pounds more [is better] so I have a little extra thud.”

Fitzpatrick made those comments before a major

thud happened in Miami, in the form of a coaching change. With Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores expected to take over, he’ll likely be the one to decide where Fitzpatrick plays: Safety, slot corner, or boundary corner.