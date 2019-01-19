Next Bengals coach reportedly wants Bill Callahan

Getty Images

Washington may need a new offensive line coach.

Incoming Bengals coach Zac Taylor reportedly wants to hire Bill Callahan. Washington can block the move, even if Taylor would be offering a promotion to offensive coordinator.

Callahan coached Taylor at Nebraska, which explains the connection. Callahan also served as head coach of the Raiders after Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in early 2002.

Washington will keep coach Jay Gruden for the 2019 season, and it recently was announced that defensive coordinator Greg Manusky will return, after the team considered various others to serve in that role, including Todd Bowles and Gregg Williams.