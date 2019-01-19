NFL fines J.J. Wilcox for horse collar tackle

Getty Images

Colts safety J.J. Wilcox likely knew more than a penalty was coming the moment he grabbed Sammy Watkins from behind.

The league fined Wilcox $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for his foul in last week’s divisional round game against the Chiefs.

It happened on the Chiefs’ first series.

Watkins caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and was racing toward the end zone. Wilcox brought down Watkins with a horse collar tackle after a 34-yard gain. The half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty set up the Chiefs at the 10, and Damien Williams scored on the next play.

The Chiefs never looked back on their way to a 31-13 victory that has them in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots on Sunday.