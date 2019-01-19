Rams may have the best run-blocking offensive line ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2019, 8:20 AM EST
For much of this season, Rams running back Todd Gurley was touted as an MVP candidate, as he racked up 100-yard games and scored more than one rushing touchdown per game. But then a funny thing happened at the end of the season: Gurley missed two games. And the Rams didn’t miss him at all.

C.J. Anderson, who had been cut three times in the previous 10 months and assumed his season was over, showed up off the street and promptly played even better than Gurley: Anderson ran for 167 yards and a touchdown in his first game as a Ram, 132 yards and a touchdown in his second game as a Ram, and 123 yards and two touchdowns while sharing time with Gurley in the Rams’ playoff opener.

The reason the Rams could lose Gurley and get even better with a guy who’d been cut three times in 10 months is the offensive line. It might be the best run-blocking offensive line ever.

If that sounds like hyperbole, consider the Football Outsiders stat Adjusted Line Yards, which takes all running back carries and assigns responsibility to the offensive line. The stat magnifies plays when the running back gets tackled for a loss, as that’s usually the result of a blocking breakdown. And the stat treats any gain longer than 10 yards as if it were only a 10-yard gain, as anything beyond 10 yards usually isn’t the result of an offensive lineman’s block. By Adjusted Line Yards, the 2018 Rams set a new NFL record, with 5.49 adjusted line yards per carry.

Whether it’s Anderson stepping in from off the street and averaging 7.0 yards per carry, Gurley averaging 4.9 yards per carry, or Gurley’s backup Malcolm Brown averaging 4.9 yards per carry before he was injured late in the season, the Rams can run effectively with anyone carrying the ball. Enjoy watching Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein, Rodger Saffold, Austin Blythe and John Sullivan block on Sunday. You may never see a better run-blocking offensive line.

17 responses to “Rams may have the best run-blocking offensive line ever

  1. They only have one running play outside zone and the success is as much about the threat of the pass off of that as it is anything else. They’re 1 dimensional like Mike Shanahans old lines. Nothing wrong with that but for my money I’d take the saints line.

  2. Except when they played the Eagles who shut them down for a mere 82 yards in the game. They are not even close to being the best Offensive line ever for running.

  5. Remember when they said no need to draft a RB until the middle rounds because it’s just one cut and downhill? Then they went back to drafting RB’s early again. Wish they would make up their minds….

  6. Anderson has been Better than Gurley? Come on, don’t forget what Gurley offers as a receiver. Anderson is half of what Gurley is because Gurley scares defenses both ways

  7. Today’s defenses are designed to stop the pass. How can you say this is the best ever when offenses used to run the ball against defenses that knew they were running it? The stats don’t tell the whole story.

  8. This everything now is the best ever promoting is getting utterly ridiculous. Todd Gurley is an elite running back. And CJ Anderson’s sample size with the Rams is very small.

    The 70s Raiders had an 11th round pick Marv Hubbard averaging 5 YPC (’72) in the days where stopping the run was the primary duty of every NFL team. We had Art Shell 4 times All Pro, Gene Upshaw 7 times All Pro, Bob Brown 9 times All Pro, Jim Otto 3 times All Pro. All 4 lineman are in the Hall of Fame.

    Plenty of other teams out there that blow this Rams line away as well.

  9. Bah. There have been many run dominant teams. For years, the Broncos amassed big yardage no matter who was carrying the ball. Terry Bradshaw mentioned Steelers games where they would only attempt 4 passes. Let’s see the Rams try that.

  10. It’s terrific that the OL has played so well this season, and they deserve a lot of credit, but it doesn’t detract from the running backs’ performance. Todd Gurley is an explosive RB, of course, but Malcolm Brown and C.J. Anderson have been great also — patience while the blocking develops, surging through any gap, and shedding tacklers. And what about ball safety — only ONE FUMBLE ALL YEAR amongst the three RBs. Great stuff.

  11. That unit was a joke back in the Sam Bradford days. It all turned around with the addition of Whitworth though.

  12. They give up an average 5.1 yards per carry, man. Are you serious? So they stopped Zeke…so did the saints on the road. I’m telling you right now…this game won’t be close.

    Saints 33-20

  13. And the saints have the best run stop defense. They won’t run for 200 this week…welcome to New Orleans.

  14. Here we go with another made up “metric”. The Dolphins OL of the 70s may be the best run-blocking OL of all-time. Csonka, Kiick and Morris all gained a ton of yardage themselves. They were the first team to have 2 1000 yard rushers in a season(14 game season). That OL also played in an era of run first. The defense knew Miami would run almost every play and still couldn’t stop ’em!Griese attempted a whopping 11 passes in SBVII. You don’t have to throw when the defense can’t stop the run.

