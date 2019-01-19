Ravens, John Harbaugh agree to contract extension

Getty Images

Four weeks after saying they would come to an agreement on a new contract, the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh have done so.

Harbaugh has agreed to terms on a new deal to remain with the Ravens beyond the 2019 season, according to multiple reports.

With only one year remaining on his old contract, Harbaugh could have refused to sign anything now and bet on himself. With another trip to the playoffs next season, Harbaugh could have improved his leverage with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti — or could have shopped himself to other teams as a highly coveted free agent.

But coaches rarely do that, and it appears Harbaugh won’t either. Instead, he’ll return for 2019 on a contract that keeps him tied to the Ravens beyond 2019 as well.