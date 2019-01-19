Ravens, John Harbaugh agree to contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Getty Images

Four weeks after saying they would come to an agreement on a new contract, the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh have done so.

Harbaugh has agreed to terms on a new deal to remain with the Ravens beyond the 2019 season, according to multiple reports.

With only one year remaining on his old contract, Harbaugh could have refused to sign anything now and bet on himself. With another trip to the playoffs next season, Harbaugh could have improved his leverage with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti — or could have shopped himself to other teams as a highly coveted free agent.

But coaches rarely do that, and it appears Harbaugh won’t either. Instead, he’ll return for 2019 on a contract that keeps him tied to the Ravens beyond 2019 as well.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Ravens, John Harbaugh agree to contract extension

  4. After being a company man in the playoff game and keeping the first round bust quarterback in the game, this is their reward. If he had any sense he would have got out of that place and go somewhere else. Teams and their D coordinators can’t wait to play this bust quarterback next year.

  5. Good solid move. Fair minded coach who plays fair unlike some other coach known as Belicheat.

  6. I thought I read speculation somewhere, that because he wasn’t signed after 2019 that he was going to be dealt for draft picks or something.

  7. Harbaugh is one of the very best. I’d not only give him a new contract, I’d give him complete control over the entire operation. I think there are only 5 coaches right now who have complete control, and three of them are playing this weekend. The other two have already won super bowls. That’s a pretty good testimony for giving a coach complete control.

  10. …WHAT!!!!

    Another reason for the Fans of The Greatest Franchise In Sporting History to rejoice!

    ….Oh the riches!!

  11. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Good solid move. Fair minded coach who plays fair unlike some other coach known as Belicheat.
    ————————————————————————————-
    His team commits 12 holding calls on one play to take advantage of an obscure rule loophole vs the Bengals while complaining about other teams being “unfair”. He’s completely full of crap.

  12. joshr99164 says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:06 pm
    If Harbaugh were available he would immediately jump to the top of almost every team’s coaching lost. Great move locking him up

    29 16 Rate This

    ——————

    yeah, he has been real great the last 4-5 years

    lmao

    maybe it is time for the cheater to step down from his precious
    “competition committee”, huh?

  13. I would have Fired him for leaving that High School QB in the game and for Last Years Choke Job! But most of all for his pride not to pull the QB when it was OBVIOUS! INEXCUSABLE!!!

  16. jackedupboonie says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:05 pm
    Ravens are officially out as big players in the AFC. John latched onto Jackson to save his cred. Smart move but didn’t help Ravens fans much

    —-

    They just won their division….that doesn’t sound like “out”

  22. All the haters are frothing at the mouth because he’s sticking with a team that can kick their team in the dirt next year. Their jealousy and fear is delicious.

  23. Harbaugh’s stock dropped so low following the Ravens’ no-show playoff embarrassment that he accepted the first contract offer put in front of him. Any offer is better than no offer.

  25. If you throw out the year Kubiak was the OC his record since winning the super bowl is 40 and 40. That’s a mediocre coach.

  26. >>With only one year remaining on his old contract, Harbaugh could have refused to sign anything now and bet on himself. With another trip to the playoffs next season, Harbaugh could have improved his leverage with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti — or could have shopped himself to other teams as a highly coveted free agent.

    Bisciotti could have then said “Goodbye” and Harbaugh would be free to manage some garbage team that needs a HC. If you already have millions wouldn’t you rather manage a good team than a garbage team?

  27. Most overrated coach in NFL history. 1 SuperBowl win with 3 to 5 years of superstar teams, and alot of 8-8 football outside of that

  28. Harbaugh has never won more than 4 games in a row. Look it up! and yet he’s been coaching for 12 years…incredible

  29. Someone has to tell Harbaugh that you can’t teach pocket presence. A quarterback either has or doesn’t. Unfortunately your rookie qb doesn’t! At least with the contract extension, your able to get a larger buyout.

  30. Big question: was Harbaugh CARRIED by a Hall of Fame defense (Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terell Suggs)? Flacco is a franchise QB for a reason (Not ELITE, but franchise QB YES). He won 6+ playoff games on the road. His defense let up against the Bengals. He would have instilled better confidence than Lamar Jackson. We’ll find out.

  33. mmornhinweg says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:58 pm
    If you throw out the year Kubiak was the OC his record since winning the super bowl is 40 and 40. That’s a mediocre coach.
    —–
    If you cherry pick stats you can fit any narrative.

  34. As a KC fan living in Baltimore, this is a great move for the Ravens. Jackson looks like a bust but it wasn’t so long ago that Flaco did too. Best move the team could make.

  35. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    All the haters are frothing at the mouth because he’s sticking with a team that can kick their team in the dirt next year. Their jealousy and fear is delicious.
    ————————————————————————————
    Did you watch the playoff game? The Ravens offense was figured out in the exact same way your namesake was figured out, never to be heard from again. Unless the Ravens plan to draft a new QB in round 1, 8-8 would be a miracle.

  36. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    January 19, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Good solid move. Fair minded coach who plays fair unlike some other coach known as Belicheat.

    LOL. The “fair-minded” coach who could not beat Bill Belichick and thus had to resort to nonsense like Deflategate to try and somehow gain an edge.

    I’ll have what you are smoking there dude.

  37. Rumor has it Bob Kraft agreed to pay half of Harbaugh’s salary if the Ravens would extend him and have made a similar offer to the Steelers if they will retain and extend Tomlin.

  38. mmornhinweg says:
    January 19, 2019 at 4:58 pm
    If you throw out the year Kubiak was the OC his record since winning the super bowl is 40 and 40. That’s a mediocre coach.

    ***

    If you disregard his Super Bowl win, his division wins, his playoff wins, and his regular season wins, he’s winless. Good point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!