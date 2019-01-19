Report: “Zero chance” Brian Flores jilts Dolphins

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
A year ago, it wouldn’t have been necessary to report that an assistant coach reportedly pegged to become another team’s head coach would follow through with it. The world changed after Josh McDaniels didn’t.

This year, another Patriots assistant coach reportedly will become another team’s head coach when New England’s season ends. And it’s now being reported that the reported move will indeed happen.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that a “zero point percent zero” chance exists that New England linebackers coach Brian Flores will tell the Dolphins “thanks but no thanks” after this Sunday or two Sundays later.

The article focuses on the fact that Flores wants the job and will take the job, contrasting him with McDaniels and, before that, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who used his supposed introductory press conference as head coach of the Jets to quit the job.

But there’s another side to this story that can’t completely be overlooked, especially if past performance is being used to potentially predict future behavior. Regardless of whether Flores fully intends to leave the Patriots and sign a contract with the Dolphins, the Dolphins have the same ability that Flores does to walk away.

Would Dolphins owner Stephen Ross do that? Considering that Ross once pursued then-Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh for employment without first firing Tony Sparano, telling Flores that an unofficial, incomplete arrangement will remain that way occupies a much lower spot on the antisocial behavior meter.

And with Jim’s brother John still not signed to an extension in Baltimore, all it takes is one phone call from Ross to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti (or vice-versa) to ignite (or reignite) talks aimed at making John Harbaugh the next coach of the Dolphins.

10 responses to “Report: “Zero chance” Brian Flores jilts Dolphins

  1. A Patriots’ word is useless. Finally people are beginning to understand that. Every one of their championships is tainted and should be marked with asterisks.

  3. Will he be any good? Exactly, see Matt Patricia’s Detroit lions wow , they are worse than before he took the job, mc Daniels stunk it up in Denver, these teams think belicheks assistants are all that but really they are not. Good luck miami👍

  4. Flores has already locked up half his Miami coaching staff. Relax Dolphans. Jets fans should watch the Flores press conference. You’ll get to see how a real coach speaks to and handles questions from the media. Not the gloom and doom, schizophrenic, debacle we watched with Gase.

  5. Nothing more than a stop gap for both the Dolphins and Flores. Dolphins will continue to look for a better coach and Flores will look for a better team.

  6. The true question about Flores is whether or not he has adopted the Belichekian ethical standards or not. Obviously, McDaniels did, from the illicit filming of opponents, for which McDaniels got fired in Denver, (Patriots lost a draft pick and a million bucks, kept Belechik) to the “quitting” of the Colts, as Belechiken did to the Jets.

    That would have been a question I asked in the interview.

  8. Hopefully Flores has learned the Patriot Way of having an expert ball boy for your QB handling the footballs before the games and that camera placement is everything.

  9. The key to success is not whether Flores is a good HC, but rather the Coordinators he signs to run the team and help him learn as all promoted OC/DC’s do. Obviously, McVay took over a decent roster that Fisher built. The Dolphins are in terrible shape. So, Flores will be given 2 years no matter what. They can be Cap healthy and build up the OLine and Dline and get a temporary QB in a Veteran or Draft for the rebuild. The difference with Gase was he was too stubborn to get decent Coaches (Rizzi aside) wanted full control, made poor decision in game and play calling. The biggest problem was he lost the lockeroom. Players did not like him and they were undisciplined with near league leading penalties. The Dolphins roster at the time was decent enough to win 10 games. This will continue in NY, but he will get ripped apart by the media. Darnold could be good, but not if Gase calls the plays and does not prepare a full roster with depth; something he could not do in Miami.

  10. I think most Dolphin fans are hoping he does. If not at least when he is fired in 2 years we will be in a good spot for another qb eventhough they take one this year. Patriot Privledge doesn’t follow assistants when they leave. Flags stop appearing right when you need them too as well.

