Texans re-sign Seantrel Henderson

Getty Images

Seantrel Henderson signed a one-year contract in Houston last offseason, earned a starting job on the offensive line, and promptly suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week One. This year he’ll be back for what he and the Texans hope is a better season.

Henderson signed a one-year deal to remain in Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report says the deal has a maximum value of $4.5 million, but that likely comes with a structure similar to the contract Henderson signed last year, when he ended up earning just $1.7 million because the Week One injury cost him more than $1.4 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Henderson has played well at times in his NFL career, but injuries have been a major problem, limiting him to a total of just nine games over the last three seasons.