Washington hires Nate Kaczor as special teams coach

Getty Images

Washington hired Nate Kaczor as its special teams coordinator, the team announced. Kaczor replaces Ben Kotwica, who joined the Falcons 10 days ago after five years in Washington.

Kaczor has 11 years of experience in the NFL. He spent the past three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Before going to Tampa, Kaczor worked with the Titans and the Jaguars. He was the special teams coordinator with the Titans in 2013-15 and assisted with the Jaguars’ special teams unit from 2008-11. Kaczor was the assistant offensive line coach in 2012 with the Titans.

“We are excited to have Nate join our staff,” coach Jay Gruden said in a statement from the team. “We have had the opportunity to face his special teams play during his time at Tampa Bay and respected competing against him. He is a competitor, and we have noticed and admired the intensity his units have played with through the course of his time as a special teams coordinator and assistant coach in the NFL.”