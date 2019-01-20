AFC Championship Game headed to overtime

Getty Images

The NFC Championship Game ended in overtime, and the AFC title game will too.

It marks the first time both championship games have gone to overtime and the first for the AFC since the 1986 game between the Broncos and Browns.

The Patriots took the lead with 39 seconds remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Rex Burkhead, but the Chiefs needed only 31 seconds to tie it.

Harrison Butker kicked a 39-yard field goal with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The 38 points scored in the fourth quarter are the most points ever in any quarter of a championship game, according to CBS.

The Patriots led 14-0 at halftime and 17-7 after the third quarter.