Antonio Brown says thank you, but not goodbye, to Steelers fans

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has made repeated references to a forthcoming interview that will reveal some of his feelings about the team in wake of his Week 17 benching, but that interview hasn’t happened and his only public messages have come on social media.

That includes an Instagram post on Saturday night that Brown directed at Steelers fans. The post featured a video of Brown being helped off the field to “MVP” chants from the home crowd and is captioned with a thank you message that reads like a farewell even if Brown writes that it’s not to be taken that way.

“One thing I understand about this fan base and that I’ll never forget and always appreciate is your passion. Know that it’s all love this way and I am forever thankful for #steelernation ! 🙏🏾 (this is not a goodbye, just a thank u)”

There’s been plenty of negative reaction to Brown’s absence from practice in the days before his benching. One social media post probably doesn’t move the needle to far in a different direction, but a final read on the feelings toward Brown will wait until there’s definitive word about where he’ll be in 2019.