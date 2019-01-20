Benjamin Watson inactive for Saints

Getty Images

Tight end Benjamin Watson plans to retire after the end of the season, so last Sunday’s win over the Eagles might go down as the final game of his career.

Watson has appendicitis and is inactive for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams as a result. Watson has avoided surgery to this point and may not need it at all. If that’s the case, he may be able to play in Super Bowl LIII should the Saints advance on Sunday.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury. Defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker, who signed this week in the wake of Sheldon Rankins‘ torn Achilles, is also inactive along with offensive lineman Will Clapp, linebacker Manti Te'o, tackle Derek Newton and running back Dwayne Washington.

The Rams had no players on their injury report at any point this week. Their scratches for Sunday’s game are cornerback Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, linebacker Trevon Young, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart.