Cam Jordan: We had a chance to get them out of FG range

Getty Images

The Saints are understandably salty about the failure of officials to throw a flag on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for interfering with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on a pass late in the fourth quarter, but there was still football to be played after the officiating crew swallowed their flags.

The Rams got the ball on their 46-yard-line on an interception by safety John Johnson in overtime and picked up enough yardage to set up kicker Greg Zuerlein‘s game-winning field goal. After the 26-23 loss was over, Saints defensive back Cam Jordan mixed his disbelief with the officiating with an admission that the Saints defense could have done more.

“Without bashing a so-said referee who is supposed to be a leader at his job, I don’t know,” Jordan said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “Blame it on the government shutdown, I don’t know. At some point this s–t is ridiculous. Maybe the lights were too bright for him to see. [But we] gotta put it on the defense. We had a chance to … get them out of field goal range. So that’s on us.”

Whether it was the defense failing to come up with stops late in the fourth and overtime or the Saints scoring 10 points after the first quarter, there were issues other than the officiating that played into the final outcome. That won’t make swallowing the loss any easier for the Saints, but it’s hard to imagine anything would do that at this point.