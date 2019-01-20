Chiefs close to within 17-14

Getty Images

It’s a game again.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have heated up.

After gaining only 32 yards in the first half, the Chiefs have 145 in the second half. Even bigger, they have 14 points after being shutout in the first half.

Kansas City trails 17-14 after getting a 1-yard touchdown throw from Mahomes to running back Damien Williams only nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

The key plays were a 33-yard catch-and-run by Williams from the New England 14, and a 13-yard pass interference penalty on J.C. Jackson in the end zone to set up the Chiefs at the 1-yard line.

Mahomes now is 12-of-20 for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

His first touchdown pass went for 12 yards to Travis Kelce early in the second half.