Chiefs get on scoreboard quickly in second half

Getty Images

The Chiefs have cut their deficit to 14-7, getting back in the game in a hurry.

They took the second half kickoff and marched 74 yards on only four plays.

On third-and-two from their own 34, Patrick Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for a 54-yard gain to the New England 12, with Watkins beating Stephon Gilmore. Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for the 12-yard score on the next play.

Now, with 12:56 remaining in the third quarter, we have a ball game.

The Chiefs had only 32 yards in the first half as the Patriots dominated them, but the big play seems to have provided a spark.

Now, the Patriots get their turn with the ball in the second half after gaining 245 yards in the first half.