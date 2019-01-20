Chiefs take their first lead after a Tom Brady interception

Getty Images

The NFL had to be hoping it didn’t have another officiating controversy. It does.

But, unlike the NFC game, the officiating decision in the AFC game likely already is forgotten.

Officials on the field ruled that Julian Edelman muffed a punt with 8:35 remaining. It would have given the Chiefs the ball at the New England 26 after Gehrig Dieter recovered for Kansas City.

Instead, after a long delay to look at every angle, replay overturned the call.

Edelman never turned and went after the ball, insisting after the on-field call he never touched the ball.

It kept the ball with the Patriots, although the Chiefs got it right back.

Two snaps later, Daniel Sorensen intercepted Tom Brady after the ball hit Edelman’s fingertips. It’s Tom Brady’s second interception today. The other came in the end zone with the Patriots on the 1-yard line.

The Chiefs scored on a 23-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Damien Williams to take their first lead. They are up 21-17 with 7:45 remaining.

Williams also scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes, who now has three touchdown throws.