Cowboys may promote Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator

A year ago Kellen Moore went from a Cowboys backup quarterback to the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. Now he may move up on the staff.

Moore is a possibility for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator vacancy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old Moore is far less experienced than most coaches who become coordinators, having been a position coach for just one year. He spent six seasons as an NFL backup quarterback, with the Lions and Cowboys, and was a star at Boise State, but has been a coach for only a year.

Jon Kitna is also being discussed to join the Cowboys’ staff, possibly to replace Moore as quarterbacks coach. Kitna is currently slated to be the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.