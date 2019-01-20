Damien Williams scores his third touchdown

AP

Damien Williams scored his third touchdown of the fourth quarter.

After catching touchdown passes of 1 and 23 yards, the Chiefs running back scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:03 remaining. Kansas City leads 28-24, the third lead change of the quarter.

Williams has 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown, while catching five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

But Tom Brady has another say, getting the ball back with less than two minutes remaining.

He has gone 22-of-32 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.