Dee Ford: “Just have to see the ball”

Getty Images

Dee Ford might not have been the hero.

But he at least wouldn’t have been the goat (at least by the old non-caps definition).

But the Chiefs outside linebacker’s neutral zone penalty wiped out what would have been a game-clinching interception for teammate Charvarius Ward, allowing the Patriots to extend the game instead.

“I got to see the ball,” Ford said, via Rustin Dodd of The Athletic. “I got to see the ball — especially the time of the game and what was at stake. Just have to see the ball.”

The Chiefs led 28-24 with less than two minutes left in the game forcing the Patriots into a third-down. When Ward picked Tom Brady‘s tipped pass off, it seemed like the Patriots dynasty might have finally come to an end, before the flag came from the other side of the field.

Now, Ford has to wait to see if he will have a chance to redeem himself.

His contract has now expired, though the Chiefs might retain his rights with the franchise tag. He had 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles this season, and was a large part of the reason the Chiefs got to this point.