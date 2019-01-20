Demario Davis interception leads to 6-0 Saints lead

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Demario Davis got off to a good start on Sunday.

Davis dropped Todd Gurley for a four-yard loss on Gurley’s first carry of the afternoon and then found himself in the right spot at the right time on the next play. A Jared Goff pass to Gurley caromed off Gurley’s hands and into Davis’ waiting mitts.

That set the Saints up on the Rams’ 16-yard-line, but New Orleans was not able to get the ball into the end zone. Mark Ingram was stopped for a short gain, Drew Brees threw an incompletion and Alvin Kamara was stopped short of a first down on a third down pass.

That left Wil Lutz to come in for his second field goal of the day and the Saints are now up 6-0 with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.