Drew Brees coming back for 19th year, but knows clock is ticking

Getty Images

One old quarterback is going to the Super Bowl.

The other one wants to give it another shot.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees admitted the hurt of the Saints’ overtime loss to the Rams, but said he wants to come back next year for a 19th season and another try.

“I plan on being here next year and making another run at it,” Brees said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“Each one of these is unique,” he added. “Each one is special. I’m not getting any younger, though some days I feel like it.”

Brees tried to stay away from the immediate bitterness, avoiding the talk of the obvious non-call which cost the Saints a chance to join Tom Brady and the Patriots in a Super Bowl for the aged.

“You feel like that was something out of your control,” he said. “And I like to focus on the things that I can control.”

For now, that’s getting ready for another season, the final one on his contract.