Drew Brees coming back for 19th year, but knows clock is ticking

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 20, 2019, 10:43 PM EST
Getty Images

One old quarterback is going to the Super Bowl.

The other one wants to give it another shot.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees admitted the hurt of the Saints’ overtime loss to the Rams, but said he wants to come back next year for a 19th season and another try.

“I plan on being here next year and making another run at it,” Brees said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“Each one of these is unique,” he added. “Each one is special. I’m not getting any younger, though some days I feel like it.”

Brees tried to stay away from the immediate bitterness, avoiding the talk of the obvious non-call which cost the Saints a chance to join Tom Brady and the Patriots in a Super Bowl for the aged.

“You feel like that was something out of your control,” he said. “And I like to focus on the things that I can control.”

For now, that’s getting ready for another season, the final one on his contract.

10 responses to “Drew Brees coming back for 19th year, but knows clock is ticking

  2. Tell Payton to dial up a running play on first down next time. Or don’t botch the throw on the slant he calls.

  3. Wow should be brees vs Brady. How sick that would have been: NFL refs wanted to be full time employees. Well they got it; and look what we as a fan base have gotten in return. This is shameful- congrats to the Rams they clearly are an incredible football team. But there is no question the Saints got screwed

  5. Why shouldn’t he keep playing? The NFL changed the rule so much that now QBs can’t be touched and WRs can’t be touched so you can get by throwing checkdowns.

    There’s no way Brady or Brees would still be playing if the rules were what they were just 5 years ago.

  6. I feel sorry for the Saints and their fans, maybe in play-offs all contentious plays should be reviewed. Replay was supposed to get rid of egregious errors. This was beyond egregious.

  7. I was rooting for the Saints, but honestly as a Vikings fan I can’t feel too bad for them. They got a number of terrible calls to go their way in 09 to get them to the Super Bowl. Football karma can suck.

  10. Wait so is Kamara not talking smack after this game? So is this another SB he won’t play in the only he believes he should win? I’m confused when donSean Payton and the Saints kick off the SB they’re due to win again this year? Enjoy your vacation Saints, maybe if Kamara wasn’t such a cry baby and Payton was a little less of an A hole the Gods would be more forgiving. Regardless you had that game in hand and blew it, that call was lousy, but please you let them take it from you. Pathetic all this crying from a team that did SO much talking smack the last couple of weeks.

