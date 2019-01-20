Fake punt gets Rams going, Saints still lead 13-3

AP

The Saints used a fake punt to start pulling themselves out of an early hole against the Eagles last Sunday and the Rams have done the same this week.

The Rams’ third offensive possession looked set to be their second three and out when they faced a fourth down from their own 30-yard-line in the second quarter. Punter Johnny Hekker didn’t kick the ball, though.

He completed the 12th pass of his career instead and cornerback Sam Shields picked up 12 yards for the first Rams first down of the game. The offense would go on to pick up two more to move into scoring position, but Los Angeles wasn’t able to get all the way into the end zone.

Todd Gurley dropped a pass on third down to continue a rough start for him. He’s lost two yards on the ground and had another drop that led to a Demario Davis interception in the first quarter. C.J. Anderson was in for most of the drive before the third down play and has run more effectively so far on Sunday. Greg Zuerlein got the Rams on the board, but they still trail 13-3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.