Five keys to the Patriots-Chiefs game

We’ve done it for the NFC title game, so now we’ve got to do it for the AFC equivalent.

When the Patriots and Chiefs get together again, what will be the keys to determining which team makes it to Atlanta? Five factors that could affect the outcome follow.

These factors primarily come from discussions occurring this week on PFT Live and the #PFTPM podcast.

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Bill Belichick.

Week Six became the first opportunity for Patrick Mahomes to show the world what he can do. And he did. Eventually.

Mahomes seemed to be a bit overwhelmed by the big stage in the first half, putting too much mustard on the ball and making a couple of specific mistakes that resulted in interceptions. But he settled down quickly after halftime, erasing a double-digit deficit and turning the game into a shootout that the Chiefs nearly won.

This time around, the Chiefs will want Mahomes to pick up where he left off. The challenge for Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be, obviously, to keep that from happening.

Chris Simms has explained that the Pats will need to keep Mahomes from rolling to his right, since that seems to be the precursor to so many big plays, with Mahomes buying enough time to eventually find someone who is, to borrow a phrase from Bruce Arians, wide-ass open. Or only a little bit open, with Mahomes threading the needle via a nutty arm angle and/or the wrong foot (or no feet) on the ground.

Maybe Belichick will dust off the Super Bowl XXXVI playbook, dropping extra guys into coverage, giving Mahomes no reason to roll right, and forcing him to operate from the pocket, with passing lanes clogged by extra bodies and the Chiefs triple-dog dared to run the ball.

Whatever the Patriots are prepared to do, there’s no way they’re truly prepared for what they’re about to see. Brian Hoyer ran the scout team this week. All due respect to Hoyer, but he’s no Mahomes. And the last time we saw the Patriots trying to stop Mahomes, they were failing.

2. The Andy Reid factor.

Reid is concluding his 20th straight year as an NFL head coach, and he continues to be characterized as someone who struggles to manage the clock (which could be overblown), and as someone who relies too heavily on the pass.

Will Reid commit to the run? Simms thinks running back Damien Williams needs 20 carries in order to give the Chiefs a chance win. Will Reid be willing to exercise such patience, or will he be more inclined to ride Mahomes — even if the Patriots are having success in slowing down the passing game?

Reid’s ability to master the moment will be a major factor in this one, from working the clock to taking what Belichick gives him to sticking with his game plan and not giving in to the temptation to simply let Mahomes do Mahomes things, especially if the Patriots find ways to stymie Mahomes.

3. Tyreek Hill vs. Patriots’ secondary.

The Patriots had a hard time stopping Mahomes in Week Six because they’ve had a very hard time stopping his top receiver in both 2017 and 2018. Hill, the most dangerous receiver in the league, has proven to be too hard to handle for a defense that has had far more success than failure against the best receivers the league has to offer.

The Patriots have tried to mimic Hill in practice this week; Simms has suggested that maybe the men pretending to be Tyreek would get a head start by a yard or two at the line of scrimmage in order to better simulate how quickly he gets to where he needs to be.

Good luck trying to jam Hill at the line of scrimmage. If he slips past the first defender, Hill will be throwing up the deuces en route to a touchdown — and he won’t have to worry about anyone throwing a beer in his face this time around, unless he sprints into a cluster of New England fans at the back of an Arrowhead end zone.

4. Kansas City’s pass rush vs. Tom Brady.

More than a decade ago, the Giants provided the blueprint for beating Tom Brady. Few teams have found a way to duplicate it, however.

The key becomes pressure up the middle, with defenders crashing through the “A” gaps and giving Brady limited windows to elude edge rushers looping from the outside. A master at sliding in the pocket and stepping up and throwing the ball before time runs out, a guy like Chris Jones getting in Brady’s face will quickly push the clock to zero.

For Brady, that means continuing to get rid of the ball quickly, which he did last week when facing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. It also means using the running game to take some steam out of the pass rush, forcing the Chiefs to wonder whether their plan to meet at the quarterback will be derailed by Sony Michel sprinting past them.

This one will manifest itself early; either the Chiefs will get home (and force Brady to be more cognizant of the pass rush all night long) or they won’t. If they can’t, the Chiefs will have a hard time keeping the Patriots from lighting up the scoreboard.

5. Old Gronk vs. Old Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski‘s game has diminished this year, sparking widespread speculation that this year could be his last. But his biggest moment of the season came back in Week Six, when a 39-yard reception with the game on the line set up a field goal that delivered a 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

In recent weeks, Gronk hasn’t done much in the passing game, with a stat line consisting of 21 yards, zero yards, 24 yards, and 25 yards over the last four games.

This feeds the perception that Gronkowski has gotten old. Or maybe Gronk simply has been banged up, his injuries downplayed or hidden from the team as he gets pliability-based treatment away from the confines of the organization. If he’s finally healthy, he could be the old Gronk on Sunday.

Yes, the old Gronk. Not the old Gronk. He could be for one day the Gronk who left defenses flummoxed regarding how they’d cover him. Use the top cover corner? Use a safety? Jam him with a linebacker and then pick him up over the top? Not long ago, every possibility was considered, most were tried, and few succeeded.

The Chiefs will need to guess right as to whether Gronkowski will be a major factor. If they conclude (as many have) that Gronk is washed up in comparison to what he once was, Gronk could end up providing yet another key play in a key moment that becomes the key difference for the Patriots.