Five keys to the Rams-Saints game

For the second straight Sunday, the Saints face a team they defeated by double digits during the regular season, in the same place where the regular-season game was played.

Along the way to a 45-35 win over the Rams, the Saints at one point led by 21, before seeing the Rams knot it up at 35. So the last game ultimately could have gone either way, which means that this one could go either way, too. Which means that it makes sense to list some of the factors that could push the final score one way or the other.

These keys to the NFC title game are largely culled from conversations had throughout the week on PFT Live and the #PFTPM podcast. If you’re among the many (okay, some . . . okay, few) who listened, you’re ahead of the curve. If you didn’t, five potentially relevant factors are set forth below, in no particular order.

1. Rams running game vs. Saints front seven.

In November, the Rams gained 92 yards on the ground, on 19 attempts. Last Saturday, the Rams racked up 273 rushing yards against the Cowboys, on a whopping 48 carries.

Last Sunday, the Saints lost defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a torn Achilles tendon, which will make it harder for the Saints to slow down a ground game that quietly has been great this year. So what better way to keep a potent New Orleans offense off the field and neuter an ultra-loud home crowd than to methodically run the ball with 2017 offensive player of the year Todd Gurley and late-season surprise C.J. Anderson?

The Saints surely know this is coming, which means they could be selling out early to bottle up the run, daring quarterback Jared Goff to beat them over the top. If he can.

2. Good Jared Goff vs. Bad Jared Goff.

At times this year, the third-year quarterback looked like at MVP candidate. At others, not. And he knows it, because he still gets asked about a late-season slump that has caused many to wonder whether he truly belongs in the quartet of quarterbacks playing this weekend.

“It was a bad game or two,” Goff said Friday when speaking to reporters. “I hate having to keep talking about it, but if you guys keep asking about it — you can call it three games if you want. If you’re going to take three out of 16, I’m OK with that.”

Looking back at his 2018 performances, Goff had four bad games: at Denver, at Detroit, at Chicago, and vs. Philadelphia. In those four games, Goff completed 86 of 158 passes (54.4 percent) for 927 yards (5.86 yards per attempt), one touchdown, and seven interceptions. That equates to a far-from-MVP-caliber passer rating of 55.4.

Thus, 25 percent of the time this year, Goff didn’t play well. The good news is that he played well in New Orleans. The question is whether he can do it again, with the season riding on his ability to deliver in the clutch. Which, at some point, he’ll surely have to do.

3. Aqib Talib vs. Michael Thomas.

The last time the Rams and Saints got together, cornerback Aqib Talib didn’t play. Receiver Michael Thomas did, and he did it incredibly well. Thomas had a career day, catching 12 passes for 211 yards.

This time, Talib is healthy. But will it matter? This week, Saints coach Sean Payton dubbed the presence of Talib as “significant.” But can a guy who turns 33 in less than a month make a real difference against Thomas, a large and strong and skilled receiver who took his game back to the proverbial next level against the Eagles last week?

Watch Thomas during Drew Brees‘ pre-game pep talk from last Sunday. Thomas looked like a man possessed, a man with only one objective. A man who will do whatever he has to do to achieve it.

If that guy shows up today, good luck keeping him from having another 211 yards.

4. Andrus Peat vs. Aaron Donald.

Peat struggled last week, playing with a broken hand — and as a result not playing as well as he has in the past. He’ll need to play much better this week, with Aaron Donald ready to wreak havoc again.

The question becomes whether the Saints believe that Peat can handle Donald alone, or whether they’ll need to devote extra resources. If they do, that will open the door for Ndamukong Suh, who has plenty of reasons to show up today, to justify the 14 million other reasons for the Rams to sign him in the first place. Sleep-walking through much of the regular season, a chance to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career has flipped a switch for Suh. If Donald can be kept in check, Suh can become the difference.

5. The Two Seans.

During Friday’s PFT Live, a tongue-in-cheek-but-ultimately-dead-serious theory emerged regarding the battle of wits, egos, and balls that will play out between the two Seans who’ll be on opposing sidelines. Sean McVay, who sprouted a coaching tree even before he racked up a playoff win, vs. Sean Payton, who doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves for being one of the very best coaches of the past generation. Long before being overly aggressive became more socially acceptable than draping oneself in velvet, Payton was dialing up a surprise onside kick in the Super Bowl — and cashing in.

So the question becomes whether one Sean, in an effort to outdo the other Sean, will out-Sean himself. In Round One, McVay called a fake field goal in a 14-14 tie. It failed, opening the floodgates for 21 straight New Orleans points.

But McVay doesn’t sound like a guy who plans to reel it in for the rematch.

“We are an aggressive team by nature,” McVay recently said. “That’s our mindset, that’s our mentality, but you don’t want to be reckless. So there’s an element of making sure that that communication is amongst your coaches where you’re utilizing those resources around you.

“But, then there’s also a feel where, man, we feel real confident in our players’ ability to execute and we’re going to play not fearing failure, but to go attack an opportunity to go win a conference championship.”

The other Sean surely feels the same way. And the game ultimately may come down to which Sean tries too hard to be the better Sean, opting to be too aggressive and in turn inadvertently passing the George Halas Trophy to his nemesis.