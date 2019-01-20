Jared Goff: Greg Zuerlein’s 57-yard field goal would have been good from 70

Getty Images

The kicker was the hero for the Rams today, as Greg Zuerlein sent his team to Super Bowl LIII.

Zuerlein went 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points, and he made a 57-yard game-winner to seal the win in overtime. Rams quarterback Jared Goff said on the broadcast immediately afterward that it would have been good from much farther back than that.

“Greg makes a 57-yarder that was good from about 70,” Goff said.

Goff may be right: Zuerlein’s kick was still well above the crossbar when it hit the net behind the goal post. That was one of the greatest kicks in NFL history, the longest game-winner in postseason history, and it sent Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.