Josh Hill to locker room as Saints go up 13-0

The Saints are down another tight end, but their lead over the Rams keeps growing.

Josh Hill caught a short pass from Drew Brees and took it for a 24-yard gain to kick off the Saint’s third possession of the game, but Rams linebacker Cory Littleton made contact to Hill’s head while making a tackle at the end of the play. Officials called for Saints trainers to help Hill off the field and he went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

That leaves the Saints with two tight ends as Benjamin Watson is out of the game due to appendicitis. Dan Arnold and Garrett Griffin round out the group.

The Saints drove the ball to the 10-yard-line, but were stopped short of a first down on a third-down run by Alvin Kamara. That was a third straight third down stop by the Rams defense inside the red zone, but the Saints lined up to go for it and Michael Brockers jumped offside to give the Saints new life. Brees capitalized with a touchdown pass to Griffin one play later and Wil Lutz‘s extra point made it 13-0.

That score could be worse given how the Saints have moved the ball, but it will be enough if the Rams offense doesn’t get on track. They’ve thrown an interception and gone three and out on two possessions. Quarterback Jared Goff‘s helmet radio was looked at after the interception in an attempt to make sure it was loud enough to overcome the Superdome crowd, but it hasn’t worked out for the visiting team yet on Sunday.