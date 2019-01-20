Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is inactive, but Eric Berry will play

Getty Images

The Chiefs played without safety Eric Berry, running back Spencer Ware and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in last weekend’s win over the Colts. All three were removed from the injury report this week, but Duvernay-Tardif won’t play.

While Berry and Ware will return, Duvernay-Tardif is among the team’s inactives.

The Chiefs already had ruled out linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, who has an ankle injury. He was the only player with an injury designation for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, receiver Kelvin Benjamin, tight end Deon Yelder and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The Patriots had no players on their injury report, leaving them to find seven healthy scratches. Their inactives are cornerback Duke Dawson, defensive lineman Keionta Davis, offensive guard James Ferentz, defensive lineman Danny Shelton, tight end Stephen Anderson, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu.