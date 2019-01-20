Marcus Peters: I don’t even eat gumbo

Getty Images

Marcus Peters may or may not have “all of the respect” for Sean Payton. He may or may not like gumbo.

If you haven’t been following along, google “Marcus Peters Sean Payton Gumbo.”

As soon as the Rams scored in overtime to win the NFC Championship Game, Peters began screaming, “Let’s eat gumbo.” He headed toward Payton, who he has a beef (or andouille sausage) with. Cameron Jordan, other Saints players and Rams staffers pushed away Peters, with Jordan calling it “unnecessary riff-raff.”

“I don’t even eat gumbo. I was just bulls—-ing,” Peters said afterward, via Brody Miller of the Times-Picayune. “I like goulash, really, though. I like red sauce. I like goulash, no seafood, just a little bit of shrimp. . . .Maybe goulash will be my bowl for the night.”

As for the respecting Payton part, Peters was asked about the non-interference call teammate Nickell Robey-Coleman had on Tommylee Lewis. Peters answered by questioning Payton’s decision-making.

“Just me knowing football, if their coach run the ball on first or second down they probably ain’t even gonna be sitting here talking about this,” Peters said.

Payton had Drew Brees throw the ball on first down after the two-minute warning, and Brees’ pass landed at Michael Thomas’ feet. It stopped the clock, saving a timeout for the Rams.

“You give Sean McVay the ball back with 1:43 or something, we gonna score or we’re gonna kick a field goal,” Peters said. “We got it done. We got a chance to fight in overtime, and we got off the field, gave the ball back to our offense. We’re like that sometimes.”