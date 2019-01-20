NFL decides against issuing statement admitting error in Rams-Saints, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2019, 10:58 PM EST
Everyone knows that the officials blew a key non-call late in the NFC title game. The teams knows it. The players know it. The officials know it. The league knows it, and a league employee has said so.

But the league has reversed course on its plan to formally admit it, for now.

Per a league source, the NFL has decided to refrain, at least for tonight, from issuing a statement admitting that Bill Vinovich’s crew failed to call pass interference against Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, who hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis prematurely on a key third down play with less than two minutes to play in regulation.

The Saints should have had the ball with a fresh set of downs, along with the ability to take a couple of knees, bleed the clock, and kick a chip-shot field goal to advance to Super Bowl LIII. Instead, the Saints had to kick the field goal with enough time left for the Rams to tie the game — and then for the Rams to win it in overtime.

Apparently, the powers-that-be are haggling over the language of the statement that would admit the mistake. The haggling will continue into Monday, at a minimum.

If the league hopes to retain any credibility whatsoever, it will acknowledge the mistake ASAP and commit to making changes aimed at preventing such mistakes in the future. As the clock ticks, it will only get harder for the league to clean up a mess that its own substandard procedures for spotting and fixing obvious errors has created.

48 responses to “NFL decides against issuing statement admitting error in Rams-Saints, for now

  1. They need more time to come up with yet another pathetic excuse fort he decision. Just come out and say we screwed up, we fans (of all teams) we already know this!!!!

  2. Can they send a memo about Jones Roughing the passer penalty while we’re at it or we gonna ignore that cause the media loves the Pats?

  3. How about Goodell doing a PR bit about giving Chiefs fans Super Bowl tickets before the AFC Championship. Was that a mistake NFL?

  5. Everyone is going to talk about the no call. But they should be talking about how the Rams defense shut down the saints offense and held them to 3 points in the second half. Wade Phillips made adjustments and took away Kamara and the saints had no answer. And those to kicks from Zurline were a thing of legend. That game winner might still be in the air. That would have been good from 70 yds.

  7. I mean, of course. Did you really think the NFL would ever accept responsibility for their own incompetence? It would be hilarious if it weren’t so tragic.

  10. I’m a little more excited to see how the AFL turns out after today. I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I’m fed up with this new overly convoluted version of football.

  11. The officiating was horrible in the KC game too. Roughing the passer? Really?

    Also, why all the official conferences just to state that the game clock was correct? Multiple times.

  14. Still cant believe they missed that call.

    Stunning!

    But, it went the Rams way, so I will embrace it!

  15. I don’t think the refs made a mistake. Los Angeles is a much bigger media market than New Orleans. The networks are who pays all the big salaries. Now they get Boston and L.A.

  16. No doubt a blunder call. But the bigger picture is, ow about the Saints don’t blow a 13-0 lead at home and should have had the game put away by the blunder call.

    Fist the Minneapolis Miracle (whining), now the blunder call (whining). Just play the entire 60 minutes and have games put away by then.

  18. All this talk about the obviously-blown call, but the simple truth is that Brees blew the game with that stupid interception. There’s your game, right there

  19. Biggest blown call ever. How are the Saints not in the SB?

    What is Fraudgers excuse now? Were the refs measuring Football PSI on the sidelines and missed the call?

    Oh wait..

  20. A terrible no call on the obvious pass interference. Terrible.

    The question I have is what is the purpose of having instant replay when you can’t correct the call that puts the wrong team in the Super Bowl?

  21. Enough already. No one is complaining about the 2 missed facemask before this. It would have changed the whole game. Saints cheated their way in 09 to the SB. They didn’t complain then, did they?

  25. An awful way to end a game to an otherwise great day of football. Just really stunk it up badly and shame on the nfl office and those refs who let it slide and sent the wrong team to the Superbowl

  27. The Saints should have had the ball with a fresh set of downs, along with the ability to take a couple of knees, bleed the clock, and kick a chip-shot field goal to advance to Super Bowl LIII. Instead, the Saints had to kick the field goal with enough time left for the Rams to tie the game — and then for the Rams to win it in overtime.
    ———-
    Wow….you have a whole list of things that had to happen AFTER the missed call, and it’s still only the refs that blew it?

    Maybe the Saints defense should have shown up to stop the Rams?
    Nope. It’s the refs fault.

    Maybe Brees shouldn’t have thrown a pic in OT?
    Nope it’s the refs fault.

    But if you are going to look at blown non calls and blame the entire game on the non call, why don’t we review ALL the non calls in the first 58 minutes of the game?

  28. Their helmets barely touched. Helmet fouls should be for egregious and collision that cause injury. Do you want me issuing you a ticket for going 5mph over the posted limit, citing you for j walking? I approve that no call.

  29. “Can they send a memo about Jones Roughing the passer penalty while we’re at it or we gonna ignore that cause the media loves the Pats?”

    There were bad calls/ non calls in favor of KC too, but all the Pats haters ignore those like they didn’t exist.

    BTW penalties against Pats were 6 – 61 yards, against KC 4 – 28 yards

    KC was far from hosed by the refs they got their fair share that went their way

  30. There are tons of blown calls in every single game. You’re only making such a big deal about it since it was close to the end of the game.

    The saints still had plenty of chances after that play to prevent the rams from coasting all the way down the field to kick a field a goal to tie it, and then again in overtime to kick another one to win.

  33. If you are going to fix the missed PI call, you need to fix the missed facemask call at the other end of the field on the Rams previous series… Since you are not allowed to fix blown penalty calls, I want to eliminate the challenge system all together. Live with the call on the field. As a Vikings fan I say… Ha Ha Ha Ha…. As a Cyclone fan I say, see a bad call can change a game…

  35. “All this talk about the obviously-blown call, but the simple truth is that Brees blew the game with that stupid interception. There’s your game, right there”

    ——-

    And that should have been defense holding on the DB. Two blown calls, actually.

    We all know that teams should win games without penalties. But, at a certain point, we’re just making excuses for people who should also be doing their jobs (the refs) to keep screwing things up. At the end of the day, was it a bad no call? Yes or no? Was it significant? Yes or no?

  36. The officiating has been terrible all season. Every weekend there were games decided by crap calls and non calls. No reason to expect it would be better today. Fix it NFL.

  37. PFT: “The Saints lost! Let’s blame it on a single play!”
    Real World: “But weren’t there several dubious calls in the game? And in the AFC Championship as well: Such as that incredibly bad Roughing the Passer call against KC? So… why are you focusing on this one particular call, in every single PFT post?”
    PFT: “Because the result doesn’t fit our narrative!”

  38. Issue the PSI report .Replace the Comish and acknowledge the petty vindictiveness of the NFL front office .Saints got screwed in Bountygate and now their chance for Drew and Tom match up.

  39. tollisonsmith says:
    January 20, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Their helmets barely touched. Helmet fouls should be for egregious and collision that cause injury. Do you want me issuing you a ticket for going 5mph over the posted limit, citing you for j walking? I approve that no call.

    ————————————-

    It was a blown pass interference. The ball was in the air and the defender drilled the receiver. A blatant missed call. The helmet to helmet is irrelevant here.

  41. Good no call, hate PI when the wr isn’t going to catch the pass anyway. With the defender right there that play had about a 1% success probability. Too much over officiating as it is, well done on this one refs.

  42. prneum says:
    January 20, 2019 at 11:08 pm
    Bountygate?
    ————————————–

    More like PSLgate. The league got exactly what it wanted, Kroenke’s still got a lot of PSLs to move to pay for that palace that’s also going to house the NFLN.

  43. The NFL I know is being careful here because the NFL knows if they word it wrong, an elected official or some other group might actually attempt to take the NFL to court to force them to make the Rams go back to NO and replay the final minutes of the game, which would be an absolute nightmare for the NFL if they actually had to do that.

