NFL’s worst nightmare unfolds in New Orleans

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
Nine years after an NFC championship game in New Orleans forced the NFL to overhaul the overtime rules, the NFL has more overhauling to do.

With the Rams stealing the NFC championship in overtime from the Saints, the league office will be under siege for the inexplicable non-call at the end of regulation that kept the Saints from running the clock down to the final seconds and winning the game with a walk-off field goal.

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman not only interfered with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis but also applied an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver. Inexplicably, neither penalty was called. The non-call lit a fuse that burned throughout the rest of the game and will now explode.

Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the Competition Committee, will be tempted to unload. And he should, fine be damned. Few horrible calls have had a bigger impact on the game, especially at a time when the technology exists to fix any and all errors that happen in real time.

It’s a shame that it will take something like this to wake up the Commissioner and the other stewards of the game, but if they don’t wake up now they never will.

They may have no choice. The scrutiny arising from Sunday’s embarrassment will be unprecedented, and it should be. There’s no excuse for such mistakes to be made, no reason for the available technology to not be used to fix there errors in real time.

Too much is riding on these decisions. From the money to the trophies to the legacies to the basic and fundamental integrity of the game, the league should be ashamed that this happened, and the league should be committed to fixing it.

If the league decides to act, the league will act like it has had some sort of awakening. The awakening should have come long before today’s outcome. But if today’s outcome prevents another one like it, maybe at some point it will have been worth it.

Saints fans, however, will never agree. And they never should. Today’s debacle was avoidable, and the league’s failure to ensure that all mechanisms are available to avoid and fix such blunders is the reason for it.

Congratulations, NFL.

139 responses to “NFL’s worst nightmare unfolds in New Orleans

  2. The only thing to make up for this travesty is to watch Brady and the Pats get humiliated and shut up all those phonie New England fans who were never seen prior to 2000

  7. Being a Browns fan I can totally relate on how horrible of messed up call that was….Saints fans unfortunately the NFL wants the bigger market to succeed

  10. Amen. No dog in this hunt but there is NO excuse for lack of calls. I admire both teams but who can feel good about this? Well, Rams fans can I guess . . .

  17. It’s great watching Payton whine during the press conference. I’ll bet Marcus Peters had a few words for him after the game

  19. From a Vikings fan…. how does that feel!!!! I’m cracking another bottle of rose to celebrate….so happy for the rams and not a bit for you obnoxious saints fans.😤😤

  23. Oh for God’s sake, quit whining about non-calls. I almost thought the Steelers lost tonight.

  27. Yea, use replay every play for penalties , the game will never go beyond the first first down with holding being called every single time.

  29. I mean bad calls have plagued the NFL for years, it was going to happen in a game of important magnitude sooner rather than later. Also lets not forget that Sean (i think i am smarter than anyone) Payton decided to throw on first down as opposed to bleeding clock and force the Rams to use a timeout.

  32. Tough luck Saints. Ten years after missed calls and inept officiating led to your Super Bowl win, it happens to you. And I’m glad

    – Every Viking fan.

  33. I am sure glad that the Rams won – for 2 reasons number 1 I do not really like Payton or Brees – respect them but do not like them. And 2 I really like the fact that the Saints got screwed by what I have been saying all season long – the Refereeing has been brutal. I hope that they fire Riveron and do a retooling of the rulebook as well their official training practices and replay protocols because if the goal is to get things correct – they sure have been failing and today a horrible missed call caused the wrong team to win.

  34. Karma hits New Orleans. Love it! That’s for 2009 game against the Vikings. You didn’t deserve to win that game and you deserve it this time around.

  36. Horrible calls all season, and apology letters sent.

    Instant replay as an officiating tool is partly to blame in the first place. Now, the writer wants it expanded even further. No thanks.

  37. Won’t exactly be able to call the Rams cheaters, but there should be an asterisk next to them on this win. What a horrible non call by the refs.

  40. The worst call ever was the Philly Special, which as Mike Pereira pointed out, used an illegal formation. That was after being reviewed as a scoring play. Didn’t hear 31 fanbases complain.

  44. I don’t have a dog in this fight. The non call was indeed horrible, but what are you advocating for? That every single call be reviewable? Sure the non call was horrendous, but a horrible call in the last minute costs a team just as much as a horrible call in the first minute does. Games are long enough, and way too many judgement calls too many automatic first downs etc. I feel badly for the saints players but what’s to say that call is any more important than a missed holding call, missed offsides, missed PI etc that the saints committed?

  46. It’s a shame that it will take something like this to wake up the Commissioner and the other stewards of the game,
    ————————————————–

    Hey, Jerry Jones tried to get ride of Goodell. But then the narrative changed because it was Jerry.

  50. 9 years ago the NFL buried the film of th NFC championship game due to the Saints blatant chrating and systematic jobbing by the refs… in this game the refs missed a single call. Tainted Saints got their just desserts.

  52. Rams will still take their ill gotten hats.

    Rams owner paid a lot of money to buy that Halas trophy

  55. There have been missed calls and bad calls throughout history. Debating what could have been is part of what makes sports interesting.

  57. This won’t go away until the ridiculous notion of “letting them play” in the playoffs ends. If it’s a penalty in the regular season it should be a penalty in the playoffs. So many missed calls in this game. Shameful.

  58. What is also interesting is the few penalties that were called against the Saints compared to the Rams – assuming Donald is not a fraud, it is obvious he was being held all game and not one call in that area.

    You are selective, whiners.

  59. Problem is with the “let em play” mentality. Let the ticky tack go, but that doesn’t mean you don’t call obvious penalties.

    Robey Coleman should’ve been flagged on at least two other occasions. And several face mask penalties weren’t called during the game either.

    Don’t blame Saints fans for being upset. And as a Ram fan I didn’t want to win that way either.

  63. And that wasn’t even a case of “letting the players play and decide the game.” That was a true foul. The Saints receiver had no chance to make a play because he was mugged before the ball arrived. The officials have to help him out in that situation.

    That was cold blooded. Saints were blatantly robbed.

  64. No horse in this race but you think a billion dollar industry would want to get the call right. The refs huddle up to pick up thrown flags they couldn’t have quickly talked this one over?

  70. The glaring lack of a true professional full time referee group was just illustrated. Bad rules, horrible guidance, and no real sign of actual professionalism by the crew. Bad calls all day. This will lead to either changes in the game or fewer viewers. Either way, Goodell is the wrong man to fix it.

    P.S. – I hate the Saints, I am a Bucs fan.

  73. N.O. got screwed on the no P.I. call but, it’s not the first time in NFL history that it has happened. Regular season, playoffs, or Super Bowl.

    You just gotta live with it.

    Goes with all teams in the regular season for years as well. Refs make bad calls.

    We like it when it favours our favourite team, and hate it when it favours the opposing team.

    Such is life of a fan of sports.

  77. Absolutely ridiculous. Goodell got what he wanted. His precious Rams in the SB. Sick, sick, sick. I hope either KC or the Pats kick their ass out of Atlanta.

  81. broncoschick says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:40 pm
    Amen. No dog in this hunt but there is NO excuse for lack of calls. I admire both teams but who can feel good about this? Well, Rams fans can I guess . . .

    _______________________

    …..and Viking fans.

  82. I doubt peyton will be unloading on anything during the competition committee as I am sure the nfl has something similar to regular o which prevents peyton from participating in the discussion.

    Best regards

    Those of in the banking industry working under repressive regulations

  83. So what? The officials are human. Tell me that YOU have never missed a speed limit sign and was caught speeding.
    Spare me the rhetoric. Clearly PFT and ESPN wanted pro-union Drew Brees to go to the SB again.

  85. Please … your answer is MORE replay? The game’s are long enough? S… happens … deal with it.

  86. Selective outrage – you whiners have no integrity – there are at least just as bad calls that were either not called against New Orleans or that were called against the Rams.

    You are such disingenuous whiners.

  88. Again I will go back to week 16 when Haden got called for a couple questionable pi calls and the play before JUJU fumble was at worst a defensive holding which means chip shot fog heading to ot but the saints celebrated home field and no one complained about those calls

  89. IT’S A CONSPIRACY! TELL EVERYONE!!!! THERE IS A NEW STADIUM BEING BUILT IN LA, AND NOW THE RAMS ARE IN THE SUPER BOWL!

    SOMEONE GET ALEX JONES AND JESS VENTURA ON THE CASE!

  92. This was an exciting game and fun to watch. Unfortunately, it had to be decided by a call (no call) that was very blatantly obvious on two counts (pass interference and blow to the head). For those conspiracy fans who believe the league wants certain teams to win, this is their proof. I thought the league wanted to eliminate blows to the head but I guess I was wrong or maybe they misspoke about that desire.

    It will be interesting to see if KC gets a weird call as well as that would put two coast teams in, good for league coffers.

  93. Suprise, suprise Gomah. LA represents west coast money, big time. This game was fixed from the get go. And, you dont think the ref that blatantly missed the DPI call didnt have a little side action on this game? You betcha!

  95. It was a bad non-call but I have a hard time feeling bad for Sean Payton. I’ve felt for years that he’s a closet weasel. He’s not a “professional” who stays above the fray when it comes to taking subtle cheap shots at opposing players and coaches during press conferences. He’s got that trolling smirk he uses towards opposing players and he actually will talk trash to players during games. He won’t be doing any passive-aggressive trolling tonight.

  96. It’s a shame that it will take something like this to wake up the Commissioner and the other stewards of the game, but if they don’t wake up now they never will.

    They may have no choice. The scrutiny arising from Sunday’s embarrassment will be unprecedented, and it should be.

    ————–

    Nope, Roger is awake and doesn’t care.

  97. I agree with all this however one thing is undeniable, the league wants the Rams in the Super Bowl

  100. As a Packers fan..I was pulling for the Rams (better draft pick if the Saint lost)…but the Refs absolutely blew that call. That was game over…
    Perhaps it was a make up call since Rams petition to remove Venovich from being the ref in this one… 1-8 now folks! Go Chefs!

  103. nfliferfan22 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    The only thing to make up for this travesty is to watch Brady and the Pats get humiliated and shut up all those phonie New England fans who were never seen prior to 2000
    ———————————
    They went to a Super Bowl in the 80’s and 90’s.

  104. nfliferfan22 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:39 pm
    The only thing to make up for this travesty is to watch Brady and the Pats get humiliated and shut up all those phonie New England fans who were never seen prior to 2000
    ——————————————————

    Well if that’s what you’re looking for your day’s not starting out to well. 7-0 Pats

  105. I felt everything that non call was trivial. Like it was all some sort of fantasy game that didn’t matter. The CFL has this figured out and you’re telling me the NFL can’t?

  106. I don’t know. When you see all of those Saints fans blowing whistles while the Rams were on offense and throwing stuff from the stands, I don’t mind watching them cry.

  107. The ‘Aints have benefited from many non-calls so this time they are finally on the wrong side of it.
    BTW I am 100% supporting Goodell b/c I know that ya’ll will be apoplectic on him. Goodell KNOWS how to run a major corporation better than ANY of YOU.

  110. obviously the league wants LA and NE to advance to boost the Super Bowl TV ratings, they will give the game to Brady tonight just watch.

  112. The refs need to be fired for being incompetent or were they paid off. A federal investigation needs to take place.

  113. The high/low hit on Favre, the dropped pass called a catch, the fumble inexplicably called a first down when the were 1 yard short and the phantom PI against Ben Leber. In the 09 NFCCG. No Pete Morelli this time to buy you a Super Bowl. For years saints fans have been telling Vikings fans to stop whining, the refs didn’t call it. Skolol and all other things. I loved Payton crying on the sideline to the refs. I hope it stings, I hope it burns. Poetic Justice. Skolol.

  118. That was shocking and something I’d expect in an NBA game. It reminded me of the Lakers King game. The Super Bowl is tainted and the Rams aren’t the best team in the NFC, I’m not a Saints or a Rams fan, I’m just disappointed as a fan.

  119. the only reason the saints were in this game was the refs. the rntire first half, the refs were blind towards the saint infractions. they made several bad “no calls” in the second half for both teams My real question is why the overtime rules need overhauling when this happened in regulation???????

  120. There should also have been an announcement made in the 1st quarter to tell the crowd to stop using whistles. If they persisted after that start throwing flags.

  121. Im sure the league will come forward and offer its sincerest apologies in the coming days and Saints fans can find solace in that. Its hard to see a team beat someone up and down the field only to have it stripped away by a few referees. But hey, there is always next year.

  122. Sooooooo….. the league is concerned about helmet to helmet hits? All calls in the playoffs should be reviewable. Got no dog in this fight but the saints got hosed. Officials were horrible for both sides.

  123. Lots of crybaby Vikings fans… I LOVED the Vikie/Saints NFCC …it was an instant classic ending the way it was destined to end. BWAHAHAHAHA

  124. That none DPI call just shows the NFL has no integrity. The worst no call I’ve ever seen and I don’t have a dog in this game and I’ve been watching since the 1960’s. No way the Rams would have won without that call. Pathetic officials

  126. dryzzt23 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm
    So what? The officials are human. Tell me that YOU have never missed a speed limit sign and was caught speeding.
    Spare me the rhetoric. Clearly PFT and ESPN wanted pro-union Drew Brees to go to the SB again.

    ————

    Yup , I’ve been caught speeding.
    But I’ve never been caught speeding where the cop had the ability to turn back time and make un speed but his handbook didn’t allow it.

  128. I guess you can’t have the Patriots playing an experienced QB in the super bowl that they would probably lose to.

  131. Can someone please explain to me how the NFL will make more money from the Rams being in the Super Bowl than the Saints? Would the stadium be half empty if New Orleans were representing the NFC? Would a Brady vs Brees Super Bowl somehow make less money than whatever game we’re going to get?

  132. That call in real-time was not that bad. I didn’t think it was an obvious call when I watched it live. Go back and look at it live.

    Now, with that said, it was obvious no *replay*.

  134. This was worse, way worse than the BS call against the Lions in Dallas a couple years back when first they called PI on Dallas and then picked up the flag. No excuse to not overturn an obvious no-call in such a critical moment of a huge game. Saints got screwed out od a Superbowl trip.

  135. I’m a Rams fan and no doubt it was a bad call but what about when Goff is running towards the end zone and he got face-masked and it wasn’t called?. That’s first and goal at the 2 yard line and they end up getting a FG? There was a lot of non calls in this game but that one gets the most notice because it was near the end of the game.

  136. No matter whether you love the Saints or hate them, the issue is that the officiating is deciding the games, not the players or coaching match ups.

    The integrity of the game is at stake, and has been for quite awhile. With the speed and athleticism of the players, these part time referees cannot possibly keep up with them. They are old and some are very out of shape. No possible way can they keep up with these players. The NFL needs to invest in FULL TIME, trained professional officials, who are accountable for the quality of their officiating.

  137. Might need to check the background on all the officials gambling being the Feds turned it back over to states with no calls like that.

