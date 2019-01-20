Nickell Robey-Coleman: I got beat and was trying to save a TD

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman helped his team get to the Super Bowl on Sunday night when he drilled Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on a third down pass late in the fourth quarter and somehow avoided a penalty for pass interference.

The lack of a flag surprised most people watching the game and the NFL has already said that there should have been a penalty called. Robey-Coleman said after the game, via Robert Klemko of SI.com, that he was beaten on the play and “trying to save the touchdown.”

Robey-Coleman had not seen a replay of the play when he spoke to reporters, but watched it on someone’s phone while talking to them.

“Ah, hell yeah, that was PI,” Robey-Coleman said, via Nate Davis of USA Today. “… I did my part. Referee made the call. We respect it.”

The Rams were able to take advantage of their good fortune, tie the game before the end of regulation and then win it after picking off Drew Brees in overtime.