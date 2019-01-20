Nickell Robey-Coleman: “Oh, hell yeah. That was P.I.”

Getty Images

Just because everyone knows it was a bad call doesn’t mean the Rams aren’t still going to the Super Bowl.

So now that the tickets are punched, it’s OK for Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to admit what everyone will be talking about this week.

“Oh, hell yeah,” Robey-Coleman said, via Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. “That was P.I.”

Robey-Coleman drilled Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis in the head (he didn’t call himself for helmet-to-helmet on a defenseless receiver, but he could have), and a penalty would have allowed the Saints to burn the clock and kick a game-winning field goal.

Instead, the Rams had enough time to even things up and eventually win it in overtime.

Robey-Coleman laughed when reporters in the locker room showed him the video, and said he was supposed to be covering running back Alvin Kamara on the play. But upon the snap, he passed Kamara off to a safety, and made the game-deciding play.

“I just know I got there before the ball got there,” Robey-Coleman said. “And I whacked his ass. . . .

“I thought it was going to be a bang-bang play. But when I got up, I thought it was P.I., because I didn’t look back for the ball. My teammates were like, ‘Think about if you were to look back, that could have been a pick-six.’ Because he threw it kind of short. But that didn’t happen. I seen his hands go up, and I just hit him, bro. I just hit him.”

And because the league didn’t correct the obvious error, he has another two weeks to enjoy it.