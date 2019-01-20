Patriots dominate the Chiefs in the first quarter but lead only 7-0

AP

The first quarter was all Patriots.

They had 10 first downs; the Chiefs had one.

They had 119 yards; the Chiefs had minus-11.

They had 23 plays; the Chiefs had five.

The Patriots scored one touchdown in the first quarter and reached the Kansas City 1-yard line early in the second quarter before Reggie Ragland picked off Tom Brady in the end zone on an attempt to Rob Gronkowski to keep it a one-score game.

The Patriots lead 7-0.

Brady had gone 237 consecutive postseason attempts without an interception before an ill-advised pass into the end zone on third-and-goal.

Sony Michel rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the first quarter and had two carries for 4 yards in the second.

Patrick Mahomes has started 0-for-2 and took a sack for a 14-yard loss by Kyle Van Noy on third down.