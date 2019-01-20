Patriots get a field goal to go back up by two scores

Getty Images

The Patriots answered the Chiefs’ touchdown with a field goal.

They might have gotten more, but Phillip Dorsett was called for offensive pass interference with the Patriots driving. Instead of third-and-four at the Kansas City 19, the Patriots had a second-and-19 at the Kansas City 33.

They settled for a 47-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski and now lead 17-7 with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter.

The scoring drive went for only 8 yards on six plays. They forced the Chiefs to punt from their 8 after yet another sack of Patrick Mahomes. Julian Edelman returned the punt 13 yards to the Kansas City 37, giving the Patriots a short field.

The Patriots led 14-0 at halftime, and Tom Brady has lost a halftime lead of 14 or more only once in his career. The Colts rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit in the 2006 AFC Championship Game to beat the Patriots.