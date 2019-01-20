Patriots off to a perfect start with 8-minute TD drive

AP

If the Patriots could have scripted a perfect first drive, they would have scripted it just like it happened.

New England took the opening kickoff and used 8:05 off the clock. More importantly, the Patriots came away with a touchdown.

With Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs offense standing on the sideline watching, the Patriots marched 80 yards in 15 plays after Cordarrelle Patterson returned the opening kickoff 25 yards to the New England 20.

The Patriots went 3-for-3 on third down.

Rookie Sony Michel had a 1-yard touchdown run, giving him 32 yards on seven carries to start.

Tom Brady completed 4 of 5 passes for 38 yards, including two to Rob Gronkowski for 19 yards.

The Chiefs, the most dominant team in the first quarter in the regular season with a plus-94 scoring edge, elected to defer after winning the coin toss.