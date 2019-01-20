Patriots regain lead on fourth-down touchdown run

Getty Images

The Patriots have left all kinds of points on the field today.

Tom Brady threw an interception in the end zone from the 1-yard line in the first half, and Rex Burkhead was stopped short on a fourth-and-one at the Kansas City 25 in the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots cashed in on a fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 10, with Sony Michel running to the end zone with 3:32 left. It has the Patriots back in front, 24-21.

During the drive, Chris Jones was called for a roughing the passer penalty, although the Chiefs defensive end never touched Brady’s head. The Patriots also won a replay challenge by the Chiefs on a third-down catch by Kevin Hogan for 11 yards to the Kansas City 44.

Brady is 22-of-32 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Michel has 29 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.