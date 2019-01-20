Rams answer back, cut Saints lead to 20-17

Getty Images

The Rams offense had a rough start to the second half, but they found their footing on their second possession.

Jared Goff was 5-of-5 for 48 yards and a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. The score cut the Saints’ lead to 20-17 after New Orleans’ touchdown earlier in the third quarter extended their lead.

Goff’s biggest pass came on a play action to Brandin Cooks, who slipped through the Saints defense for 25 yards. Cooks is up to 100 yards on six catches as he’s been a reliable option for the Rams on a day when they haven’t had too many of them on offense.

They also got their longest run of the day on the scoring drive. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds took the ball on a jet sweep and ran for 16 yards to put the Rams on the lip of the end zone. Goff and Higbee got them the rest of the way and it’s tight again in the Superdome.