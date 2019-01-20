Rams draw even in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Saints took the lead in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game when they kicked a field goal to cap the opening drive of the game, but they are no longer in front with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The Rams used a pair of big gains by tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Josh Reynolds to move the ball inside the Saints’ 10-yard-line, but the Saints defense held strong on the next three plays. The last of them was a short run by C.J. Anderson that came up just short, which meant that the Rams had to call on Greg Zuerlein for a short field goal.

Zuerlein made the kick and the score is tied 20-20 in the Superdome.

The Saints had a good chance to add to their lead earlier in the fourth when a chop block penalty on a punt left them with the ball in Rams territory. A Terron Armstead holding penalty pushed them back, however, and some Saints fans will likely wonder why that call was made when officials held onto their flags when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to make similar contact with Saints receiver Ted Ginn on a previous third-down incompletion.

Rams fans will ask the same about a possible facemask on a Jared Goff scramble before Zuerlein’s field goal and how much all of that winds up mattering to those fans on Monday will be determined by what happens over the final five minutes of Sunday’s game.