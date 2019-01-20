Referee Bill Vinovich didn’t see crucial non-call

Getty Images

The guy in charge of maintaining on-field law and order didn’t see the most pivotal play in the NFC Championship Game.

Referee Bill Vinovich gave a less-than-satisfying pool report (via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune), of the non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

“It’s a judgement call by the officials,” Vinovich said. “I personally have not seen the play.”

Vinovich confirmed that the play was not reviewable, and since the league has already confirmed that Vinovich’s crew screwed it up, the cow is out of the barn.

The league’s main problem will remain the optics of letting such an important game decided by a blown call, and Vinovich playing see-no-evil doesn’t help.